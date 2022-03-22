Gordon Ramsay Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing bosses will be thrilled to hear Gordon Ramsay “secretly” dreams of being on the show, but there are two big things standing in his way – his feet.

The TV chef revealed his desire to follow in his daughter Tilly’s footsteps by appearing on the BBC ballroom show, but says his size 15s “were not made for a dancefloor”.

In an interview with Radio Times, Gordon said he was previously asked to take part in a Christmas special with his road tripping chums Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, but turned it down.

“I would love to do it, though,” he said. “Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance.

“There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango… I don’t know. I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year.”

Gordon's daughter Tilly competed on Strictly last year BBC/Keiron McCarron

He said that Tilly – who finished sixth on last year’s series of Strictly – would “kill him” if he was to sign up, adding: “But the only bit I’d be slightly nervous about is all the tight lycra, sequins and the trousers.

“I’ve got size 15 feet and they were not made for a dancefloor, let me tell you.”

Gordon was regularly seen in the Strictly audience supporting Tilly and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin last year.

During the series, the chef jumped to his daughter’s defence when radio DJ Steve Allen made comments about Tilly’s weight live on his show.

Read the full interview with Gordon in this week’s Radio Times, on sale now.