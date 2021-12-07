LBC DJ Steve Allen David Parry via PA Wire/PA Images

The DJ sparked controversy when he called the CBBC star a “chubby little thing” live on his radio show in October.

The matter prompted nearly 850 complaints to the broadcasting regulator, who had to assess the complaints before deciding whether or not to formally investigate.

However, LBC and Steve will face no further action, with Ofcom ruling that his comments were within their expectations of his “provocative” show.

It said in a statement: “We have provided guidance to LBC to take greater care in future.

“Given societal concerns about body image pressures on young people, the presenter’s criticism of a young woman’s appearance could have led to an adverse effect on wellbeing and mental health.

“But given the brevity of the comments and the likely audience’s expectations of this provocative presenter and programme, we will not be pursuing further.”

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Wire/PA Images

Steve, who hosts the weekday 4am to 7am slot on LBC, had said on air: “She can’t blimming well dance!

“I’m bored of her already. She’s a chubby little thing isn’t she. Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Following his comments, Tilly issued a lengthy statement on social media blasting the presenter.

“Steve - please feel free [to] voice your opinions, however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative,” she said.

“Please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in, and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

“However, I won’t tolerate people who think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

It was later reported Steve had issued a private apology to Tilly, although neither party has publicly confirmed this is the case.

Tilly was also praised by her father Gordon Ramsay, who said he was “very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.’”