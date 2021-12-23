Strictly Come Dancing Pro Gorka Marquez Gives Fans Health Update After Hospital Stay

Gorka Marquez SOPA Images via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has updated fans on his health after spending the night in hospital.

Earlier this week, the Spanish dancer shared a string of pictures of himself on an IV drip while lying in a hospital bed.

“That was interesting 24 hours in hospital,” he wrote on his Instagram page, quickly insisting that “everything is OK” and that he had returned home.

Gorka did not give any further explanation behind his hospital visit, but shared more information about his condition on Thursday morning, insisting his illness was not related to the pandemic.

He said: “Thank you to everyone for the lovely messages. Just to clarify, I didn’t have Covid or nothing related to Covid vaccinations.

“I had Rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly…. Which leads my CK enzymes levels to be very high and that could lead my kidneys [to] stop working. So I had to get it treated. But I am all good.”

A screenshot of Gorka Marquez's Instagram story Instagram/Gorka Marquez

Gorka has been with Strictly since 2016, and in that time has been partnered with Tameka Empson and Katie Piper, as well as finalists Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith.

This year, he danced with soap star Katie McGlynn, who eventually became the second celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

He is now engaged to former Emmerdale actor and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson, who he met while they were both competing on Strictly back in 2017.

Together, the two share a two-year-old daughter, Mia, who was born in July 2019.