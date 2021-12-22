Oti Mabuse is joining Dancing On Ice Mike Marsland via Getty Images

The dancer has said it is “more than an honour” to join the ice panel alongside fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Oti, who has won Strictly twice with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, will take up John’s old seat when the new series of Dancing On Ice begins in January.

She will also be judging former Strictly colleague Brendan Cole, who has signed up as a contestant for the series after being axed from the BBC ballroom show in 2018.

“As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice,” said Oti, who has previously judged shows The Greatest Dancer and The Masked Dancer.

“It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I’m feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

“I can’t wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography.

“Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It’s more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family.”

Oti joins Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo on the ice panel Matt Frost/ITV

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed John would not be returning as a judge, having featured on the panel of the celebrity skating competition since 2019, after appearing on the programme as a contestant in 2006.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the 2022 series, which features celebrity contestants including Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Happy Mondays dancer Bez and Paralympian Stef Reid.

Rugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, and Paul Gascoigne’s son and dancer Regan Gascoigne will join S Club 7′s Rachel Stevens, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte and The Vamps’ Connor Ball.