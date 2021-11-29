Brendan Cole's Dancing On Ice Stint Has Already Resulted In A Hospital Dash (And The Show Hasn't Even Started)

Brendan Cole Lia Toby via Getty Images

Dancing On Ice’s return to our screns is still over a month away, but training for the show has already got off to a bad start for Brendan Cole.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has revealed he was taken to hospital while training for the launch show, which will air in January.

Brendan is one of 12 skating stars taking to the ice next year and has been practicing his moves on the rink with professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

However, he ended up needing medical attention for concussion after a fall on the ice.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “I was on the ice and I took my mind off what I was doing for a second. I turned – and that’s the last thing I remember.

“I was taken to hospital and ended up with a concussion. When I realised what had happened, I was horrified.

“What happened made me realise you have to be 100% focused when you’re on the ice. The moment you switch off, you make silly mistakes. It has been a great learning curve.

“It made me think, ‘Don’t do that again, as this is really dangerous’. The other day I was on the ice and had 20 minutes left of my training session, but I knew I was running out of steam and could start making mistakes.”

He continued: “That’s dangerous, especially when you’re doing it with a partner and their safety is your responsibility. So I decided I’d done enough training and it was time to go.”

The accident came just days after Brendan accidentally cut Vanessa’s back with his skating blade during training.

Brendan is one of 12 stars taking to the ice next year Matt Frost/ITV

The pair will be taking to the ice when Dancing On Ice returns, alongside the likes of S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and former Love Islander Liberty Poole.

Earlier this month, Brendan was forced to address claims he’d already become embroiled in a feud with fellow competitor Ben Foden.