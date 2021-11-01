Brendan Cole And Ben Foden Speak Out Amid Dancing On Ice 'Feud' Speculation

Future Dancing On Ice contestant Brendan Cole has dismissed reports of a supposed feud with a fellow participant.

Last week, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional was at the centre of tabloid rumours that he and rugby player Ben Foden had “got off on the wrong foot” before the series had even started.

According to The Sun, Brendan “snubbed” a WhatsApp group set up for the 12 celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice next year, which supposedly left Ben unimpressed, leading to a “feud” between the two.

However, both Brendan and Ben have now spoken out to clarify that no such feud exists.