Politicians have joined a growing chorus of voices calling for a review of use of inflatable bouncy castles, following the death of a young girl on Gorleston Beach on Sunday.

The girl, who has not yet been named, died after being thrown from a bouncy castle around 11am.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, led calls for a government review into the rules governing the use of inflatable castles. He tweeted: “Another horrific tragedy after the horrific tragedy in #Harlow in 2016.

“Clearly there needs to be a serious review into regulations around bouncy castles. Just awful.”

Halfon was referring to the case of Summer Grant, who died in 2016 after a gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle from its moorings in Essex.

That call was backed by Bristol West Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire and Winchester Tory MP Steve Brine.

Debbonaire suggested there should be a “product recall” until the cause of the latest death was determined, and said the matter would be discussed in parliament today.