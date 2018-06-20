Gosport Hospital Deaths: More Than 450 Patients Died Due To Opioid Drugs

An “institutionalised regime” of prescribing and administering opioids without medical justification shortened the lives of at least 450 people and possibly 200 more, an independent panel into a Hampshire hospital has found.
The panel revealed “there was a disregard for human life and a culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients” at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.
The report says 456 patients of died at the hospital because of the drugs between 1989 to 2000. The panel found there was “no medical justification” for such strong painkillers being used.
Another 200 more patients may also have had their lives shortened, when taking into account missing medical records.
The government panel, led by the former bishop of Liverpool, James Jones, has reviewed 833 death certificates signed by Dr Jane Barton and examined more than one million documents.
The findings were revealed to relatives at Portsmouth Cathedral on Wednesday. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Theresa May are both expected to refer to the report in parliament later.
Outside the cathedral, Jones said told gathered reporters: “The relatives have shown remarkable tenacity and fortitude in questioning what happened to their loved ones.
“The documents explained and published today show they were right to ask those questions. ”
The inquiry found that hospital management, healthcare organisations, Hampshire Police, local politicians, the coronial system, the Crown Prosecution Service, the General Medical Council and the Nursing and Midwifery Council “all failed to act in ways that would have better protected patients and relatives”, the panel said.
The report said: “There was an institutionalised regime of prescribing and administering ‘dangerous doses’ of a hazardous combination of medication not clinically indicated or justified, with patients and relatives powerless in their relationship with professional staff.”
When relatives complained or raised concerns, they were “consistently let down by those in authority – both individuals and institutions”.
The panel found that, over a 12-year period as clinical assistant, Dr Jane Barton was “responsible for the practice of prescribing which prevailed on the wards”.
In 2010, the GMC ruled that Dr Barton, who has since retired, was guilty of multiple instances of professional misconduct relating to 12 patients who died at the hospital.
Nurses on the ward were not responsible for the practice but did administer the drugs, including via syringe drivers, and failed to challenge prescribing, the panel said.
Consultants, though not directly involved in treating patients on the ward, “were aware” of how drugs were administered but “did not intervene to stop the practice”.
The inquiry did not ascribe criminal or civil liability for the deaths, however it said the government and relevant public authorities “will want to consider the action that now needs to be taken” to further investigate what happened at the hospital.
Campaigners have called for tougher action following the publication of the report.