Gosport Hospital Deaths: More Than 450 Patients Died Due To Opioid Drugs

An “institutionalised regime” of prescribing and administering opioids without medical justification shortened the lives of at least 450 people and possibly 200 more, an independent panel into a Hampshire hospital has found.

The panel revealed “there was a disregard for human life and a culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients” at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

The report says 456 patients of died at the hospital because of the drugs between 1989 to 2000. The panel found there was “no medical justification” for such strong painkillers being used.

Another 200 more patients may also have had their lives shortened, when taking into account missing medical records.

The government panel, led by the former bishop of Liverpool, James Jones, has reviewed 833 death certificates signed by Dr Jane Barton and examined more than one million documents.

The findings were revealed to relatives at Portsmouth Cathedral on Wednesday. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Theresa May are both expected to refer to the report in parliament later.

Outside the cathedral, Jones said told gathered reporters: “The relatives have shown remarkable tenacity and fortitude in questioning what happened to their loved ones.

“The documents explained and published today show they were right to ask those questions. ”