PA Archive/PA Images Dr Jane Barton at the inquest into the deaths of ten patients at Portsmouth Crown Court in 2009

A retired GP stands accused of being responsible for possibly contributing to hundreds of patients’ early deaths.

A government panel, led by the former bishop of Liverpool James Jones, has reviewed 833 death certificates signed by Dr Jane Barton and will reveal its findings to relatives at Portsmouth Cathedral later today.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Theresa May are both expected to refer to the report in parliament.

The investigation has focused on “unanswered questions” from earlier probes, which did not lead to any prosecutions.

The review investigated the “brusque and indifferent” 69-year-old’s prescription of the powerful painkiller diamorphine, and whether it resulted in or contributed to shortening lives, including those of patients who could have recovered.

There is no suggestion Barton intentionally took lives. She voluntarily stood down as a registered doctor in 2010 and no longer practices medicine.

Who is Dr Jane Barton?

Jane Ann Barton graduated from Oxford University in 1972 as a Bachelor of Medicine.

She worked at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire between 1988 and 2000.

While at the hospital, Barton was, according to her husband, overworked.