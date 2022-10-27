The Government Is Advertising The Most Perfect Job For Every Brit Right Now

The government’s department for transport is advertising for a new “head of uncertainty” – probably the most fitting job title for everyone in the UK right now.
With three prime ministers in less than two months, a new monarch, economic chaos, the plunging value of the pound, growing worries about climate change, a cost of living crisis and looming recession to boot, this role sounds like it encompasses British life right down to a (cup of) tea.
The job title in full is “head of uncertainty and scenarios”, and requires applications before 11.55pm on Monday, November 7 2022.
It sounds like it simply means the successful candidate would head up a division for forward-planning, but the actual title advertised is certainly drawing some attention.
OK, so it does later specify that this is a civil service role for “an experienced economist” with a degree in economics, who would sit in the transport appraisal and strategic modelling division....
But, then it says the role calls for “seeing the Big Picture”, “making Effective Decisions” and “Delivering at Pace”.
After a series of screeching U-turns from former prime minister Liz Truss and her successor Rishi Sunak’s vow to “fix” these errors “immediately”, the job description sounds particularly appropriate for the government right now.
Of course, Twitter took aim at the fact that this is a department for transport role, at a time when rail strikes and general train chaos have gripped the network.
Others tried to imagine what the interview process (and the job) would actually entail...
Some people thought it was perfect for them (potentially).
And some accounts who really couldn’t believe such a title was real.