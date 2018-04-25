Government Department 'Operating In Parallel Universe' Over Brexit, MPs Say

Ministers in a key government department have been accused of “operating in a parallel universe” while making plans for Brexit.

MPs who sit on the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have raised “grave concerns” about the capability of the department for business, energy and industrial strategy to cope with the UK’s exit from the EU.

It follows an investigation into its operations, which concluded the department has failed to re-order its priorities to deal with Brexit and has not hired enough experienced staff to manage the increasing tasks ahead.

Most departments are facing huge amounts of extra work both before and after the UK’s departure from the union in March 2019, with BEIS alone recruiting 350 extra staff.

Labour’s Meg Hillier, who chairs the committee, said: “The department appears to be operating in a parallel universe where urgency is an abstract concept with no bearing on the Brexit process.

“It is responsible for around a fifth of the work streams the government must complete as the UK leaves the EU. It is an extremely important, challenging and time-sensitive workload.