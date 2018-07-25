Government Must Stop 'Dodging Responsibility' On Sexual Harassment, MPs Say

The government must stop dodging its responsibility to tackle “traumatic and devastating” workplace sexual harassment, MPs have demanded.

In a major new report published on Wednesday, the Commons’ women and equalities committee said it was “utterly shameful” that unwanted comments, touching, groping and assault are seen as an “everyday occurrence” in some workplaces.

A 2017 BBC poll found that 40% of women and almost a fifth of men had experienced unwanted sexual behaviour while trying to do their jobs, with one victim telling the committee: “I have been asked directly for sex while at work by a superior. I have been shown a pornographic video and asked for oral sex while at work by a line manager.”

But committee chair Maria Miller said there was currently “little incentive” for employers to take robust action against harassment - despite the fact there are already strict requirements for businesses to prevent money laundering and protect people’s personal data.

“It’s time to put the same emphasis on tackling sexual harassment,” the Tory MP said following a six month inquiry by the committee.