Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at samples in a laboratory during a visit to the national flagship for biomedical research, the Francis Crick Institute, in central London, to highlight a newly announced £1 billion of funding for the Institute from the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the Wellcome Trust. Picture date: Monday July 11, 2022. Leon Neal via PA Wire/PA Images

The government has tabled a motion of confidence in itself after blocking Labour’s bid to remove Boris Johnson from office immediately.

In a highly unusual move, MPs will vote on whether they still support the prime minister’s administration even though he will be out of office in weeks.

Advertisement

Labour tabled its own confidence motion on Tuesday in a move which could have led to a snap general election.

But Downing Street refused to allow time for it to be debated and voted on, in a major break with parliamentary convention.

Labour’s motion said: “That this House has no confidence in Her Majesty’s Government while the Rt Hon Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains Prime Minister.”

A government spokesperson said it was not accepted because it makes reference to the PM.

That sparked a furious reaction from Labour, who accused the Tories of “changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates”.

Advertisement

A government spokesperson said today: “Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the government in keeping with convention, however they chose not to.

“To remedy this we are tabling a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the government.