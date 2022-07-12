Exclusive: Labour's Bid To Kick Boris Johnson Out Of Number 10 Blocked By Government

A bid by Labour to have Boris Johnson removed from office immediately has been blocked by the government.
MPs had been expected to vote tomorrow on a motion of no confidence tabled by Keir Starmer.
But in a major break with convention, the government has refused to set aside parliamentary time for it to be debated.
A Labour spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “This clapped-out government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no confidence motion.
“This is totally unprecedented. Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates.
“All the Tory leadership candidates should denounce this flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited Prime Minister.”
The prime minister is set to stay in post until the Conservatives elect a new leader in eight weeks’ time on September 5.
But Labour’s motion of no confidence in the government would, if had been passed by the Commons, have seen Johnson booted out of office straight away.
If the Conservatives had then been unable to form a government under a different prime minister, a general election would have been held.
Labour MPs have reacted angrily to the government’s decision.