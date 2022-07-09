“It’s all about Boris Johnson – it’s not about the the party or the country. He’s not fit to remain in office a moment longer.”

Former Tory PM Sir John Major agreed, insisting that the idea of Johnson staying on in a caretaker capacity until his replacement is confirmed is nonsensical.

“The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable,” he said.

On Monday, the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs will meet to elect a new executive, which will then decide on the leadership contest timetable.

The lengthy list of candidates is expected to be whittled down to the final two by the time MPs leave for the summer recess, and that pair will then tour the country for a series of hustings in front of party members.

The most optimistic scenario is that the contest is all over by the end of August, but it is more likely to leak into September or – at the latest – October.

In the meantime, the government is in limbo, with Johnson having already pledged that no new policies will be announced in case it makes life difficult for the next resident of Number 10.

Just filling the vacancies caused by the dozens of ministerial resignations which forced Johnson out will be difficult enough.

Surveying some of the unlikely MPs now being thrust into high office, one Tory insider said: “It’s not so much a government, more a cry for help.”

Plans to hold regular press conferences on what the government is doing to tackle the cost of living crisis have been axed, while Downing Street have all-but ruled out any more emergency measures to bring down bills until the new PM is in place.

And despite the calls from his own MPs to go straight away, Johnson’s spokesman was clear that his boss is going nowhere.