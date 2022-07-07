All The Nadine Dorries Memes Have Landed Now Boris Johnson Has Quit

Dorries in a cabinet meeting with Johnson and their other cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, before the government imploded Leon Neal via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s faithful ally Nadine Dorries stuck by the prime minister even as his other loyalist supporters fled.

Only on Tuesday, she tweeted that she was 100% behind the prime minister, and on Wednesday she claimed Johnson had a plan to “stabilise government”.

Less than 24 hours later, his premiership has all come crashing down – which might mean she’ll be out of a job under a new prime minister.

It’s worth remembering Dorries once revealed she would only stop supporting Johnson if he “kicked a dog”.

Last month, she went out of her way to tell the prime minister’s sister Rachel Johnson that she does not fancy him even “a bit”, even though memes of her gazing at the Tory leader in PMQs have gone viral.

When the ministerial resignations started streaming in this week, people began to joke that Dorries would be appointed to all of the senior positions in cabinet.

The culture secretary was pictured standing front and centre, next to Johnson’s wife, Carrie, as the prime minister announced his resignation.

Now Johnson is finally on his way out of Downing Street, it’s no surprise that everyone is wondering how Dorries is feeling.

Twitter has left no stone unturned in guessing how the culture secretary might be reacting, touching on everything from her words to Johnson’s daughter to reinventing Simpson memes.

Here’s a roundup of the most hilarious – and most scathing – takes:

You must avenge your father's defeat pic.twitter.com/E0mxnzIGdm — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) July 7, 2022

BREAKING: Nadine Dorries has submitted a letter of no intelligence. pic.twitter.com/J5J0u3dJ8C — BCC News ➐ (@bccbreaking) July 6, 2022

Nadine Dorries trying to convince Johnson to stay on pic.twitter.com/CRBw8ZKHRg — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 7, 2022

Fun fact: it's really hard to write a resignation letter when Nadine Dorries is screaming hysterically and clinging to your knees. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) July 7, 2022

Nadine Dorries being dragged out of No.10 when Johnson inevitably goes pic.twitter.com/U6z5pC1fCu — Glen Scott (@glenrules) July 6, 2022

Live footage of Nadine Dorries pic.twitter.com/M96MyBrNt6 — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) July 7, 2022

Who gets custody of @NadineDorries — Schadenfreude (@jeffsprogress) July 6, 2022

THOUGHTS WITH NADINE DORRIES AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) July 7, 2022

" We can now cross over to our Political Editor @RussInCheshire who is in Downing St as we bring you live pictures of Carrie Johnson trying to remove her husband from No 10 and @NadineDorries tries to desperately keep him inside"..... https://t.co/dqvvW5I4B0 — Neil Damms (@N_Damms) July 7, 2022

I wonder where Nadine Dorries is right now after hearing the news of Boris Johnson resigning... pic.twitter.com/KU5XJ6PFUz — Craig Gormley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@craig_gormley) July 7, 2022

Exclusive footage of Nadine Dorries confronting the rebel Cabinet ministers. pic.twitter.com/8eO1tlhFeA — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 6, 2022

If Boris has millions of fans, Nadine Dorries is 1 of them. If Boris has 10 fans, Nadine Dorries is 1 of them. If Boris has 1 fan, that is Nadine Dorries. If Boris has 0 fans, Nadine Dorries is no more on this earth. If world is against Boris, Nadine Dorries is against the world — Moya Lothian-McLean (@mlothianmclean) July 6, 2022

Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries as the darkness closes in pic.twitter.com/pnYeQLpoQn — Ghostface Kafka (36 Chambers) (@thekafkadude) July 6, 2022

The Cabinet of Nadine Dorries's pic.twitter.com/iRK5O9oc6L — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 5, 2022

