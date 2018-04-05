Government Wasted £500k Losing Court Battles Over Air Quality, Figures Reveal

The government wasted half a million pounds losing court battles over its plans to tackle air quality, new figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information request by the Labour Party shows more than £500,000 was spent defending claims brought by environmental lawyers ClientEarth - who said ministers’ proposals did not go far enough - and others.

The most recent High Court battle in February saw the government incur costs of £148,135. It was also ordered to pay ClientEarth’s costs, up to a total of £35,000. Similar hearings in July and April last year totted up bills totaling more than £83,000.

Labour claims coupled with the £310,000 already spent fighting previous legal cases, ministers were persistently wasting taxpayers’ money.

Shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman said: “This Tory government has had to be dragged through the courts every step of the way and have wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ money fighting losing cases instead of taking action.

“The issue of illegal dirty air is one impacting the health of millions of people across the country, including those most vulnerable in our communities. This public health emergency needs to be tackled with the urgency, leadership and seriousness it so desperately needs.”