Government Will Fight Crowdfunded Legal Challenge To Voter ID Plans

Today my legal challenge to the government’s voter ID plans was issued in the High Court. Don’t let 2019 be the year the Tories shut down democracy. I can't do this by myself, anything you donate could help make the difference: https://t.co/Hines2F8HT pic.twitter.com/mvxX90PMeQ

The government will fight a legal challenge to controversial plans to force voters to bring photo ID with them to cast their ballots.

Essex man Neil Coughlan, who is 64 and doesn’t have photo ID, will formally request a judicial review on Friday as he believes the government shake-up is discriminatory.

He raised more than £20,000 online and hired a team of lawyers at Leigh Day solicitors after ministers used secondary legislation to push through a series of pilot projects.

Five English councils asked for voter ID at elections in May 2018 and 11 are due to hold a range of checks in the 2019 elections.

In 2016 there were 44 allegations of impersonation - casting a vote in someone else’s name - up from 21 in 2014.

Since then, the government has said rolling out voter ID requirement was the “common-sense next step” in electoral security.

The government has said it will defend the proceedings by Coughlan and that councils will offer residents alternative forms of ID free of charge so people can vote.