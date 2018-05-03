Fury As Voters Without ID 'Turned Away' From Local Election Polling Stations

Voters without identification have reportedly been turned away from polling stations as part of a controversial trial scheme to prevent fraud.

People in Woking, Gosport, Bromley, Watford and Slough were told to bring along proof of who they are if they wanted to vote in their local council elections on Thursday.

The new measures are part of a pilot scheme being run by the Cabinet Office, which may be rolled out nationally if it is deemed successful.

Ordinarily, people can turn up at their designated polling station and cast their vote without showing any ID and do not even have to take their polling card with them, which ministers claim increases the risk of electoral fraud.

The changes have reportedly caught some residents out, leaving some unable to exercise their democratic right and sparking fury among Labour politicians, who opposed the scheme.