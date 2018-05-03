Fury As Voters Without ID 'Turned Away' From Local Election Polling Stations

Voters without identification have reportedly been turned away from polling stations as part of a controversial trial scheme to prevent fraud.
People in Woking, Gosport, Bromley, Watford and Slough were told to bring along proof of who they are if they wanted to vote in their local council elections on Thursday.
The new measures are part of a pilot scheme being run by the Cabinet Office, which may be rolled out nationally if it is deemed successful.
Ordinarily, people can turn up at their designated polling station and cast their vote without showing any ID and do not even have to take their polling card with them, which ministers claim increases the risk of electoral fraud.
The changes have reportedly caught some residents out, leaving some unable to exercise their democratic right and sparking fury among Labour politicians, who opposed the scheme.
Cat Smith, shadow minister for voter engagement, said the government was warned against the trial by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, charities and academics, who claimed it would unfairly impact vulnerable groups, including ethnic minority voters.
“This was always going to be a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” she said.
“The Electoral Commission found that out of nearly 45 million votes cast in the local and general election in 2017, there were only 28 cases of alleged voter fraud.
“That’s less than 0.00007% or one case for every 1.6 million votes cast. And out of those 28 cases, there was only one conviction.
“But instead of listening to the experts and the vast evidence base, the government decided to implement a mistaken policy with the full knowledge that voters could be disenfranchised.
“The fact that voters were denied their right to vote is proof that voter ID has no place in our democracy.”
When the pilot scheme was first announced, then-constitution minister Chris Skidmore said it would help people “have confidence in the democratic process”.
“The current situation of people simply pointing out their name without having to prove who they are feels out of date when considering other safeguards to protect people’s identity,” he added.
“It is harder to take out a library book or collect a parcel at a post office than it is to vote in someone’s name.
“I am very hopeful that by taking a careful evidence-based approach in these pilots we will be able to roll out ID in polling stations at future elections.”
The Electoral Commission said those running elections in all areas affected by the trial had carried out publicity campaigns.
“Returning Officers administering the elections in the pilot areas have run awareness campaigns to inform voters of what form of identification they need to bring in order to be able to vote,” a spokesperson said.
“We encourage anyone who has queries about the pilots to contact their local council’s electoral services department. Polling stations are open until 10pm.”