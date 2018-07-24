Government's £70m For Northern Schools Pledge 'Misleading', Says Former Minister

PA Archive/PA Images Ex-minister Jim O'Neill has accused the government of making 'misleading' claims about education funding in the north

An ex-Treasury minister has accused the government of making “misleading” claims that it was giving new money to northern schools as part of its Northern Powerhouse project.

Lord Jim O’Neill - vice chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership - claimed the government had failed to create a fund to support its £70m Northern Powerhouse Schools Strategy, which was announced in former chancellor George Osborne’s final budget in 2016.

Instead, national education funds are being ‘rebranded’ to meet this pledge, he wrote in a letter to Tory MP Robert Halfon, chair of the Commons education committee.

O’Neill - who was the first minister to resign after Theresa May came to power - said the government was going “against the spirit” of Northern Powerhouse education funding by using it for northern elements of national schemes.

“The Northern Powerhouse education fund should, in my opinion, be used to target the specific issues faced in the north,” he wrote.

A report from Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield published earlier this year revealed that children in the north of England are finishing school with poorer grades and are less likely to go on to further education.