The chief executive of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) will be stepping down following weeks of chaos over delays and cancellations to services.

Charles Horton’s departure from the train operator comes after a change in timetables led to thousands of commuters being left stranded in the north of England.

The company said Horton will remain in post for a short period to oversee the development of a temporary timetable to address the recent major disruption to rail services.

In a letter to staff, he said the company had been going through some “very challenging” times in recent weeks.

“I recognise that passengers have been hugely frustrated at the significant disruption caused by the introduction of new timetables,” he wrote.

“It is the right time to hand leadership of GTR to a new pair of hands.

“I am immensely proud of my team and I would like to thank my 7,000 colleagues at GTR for all their hard work over the past four years.”

David Brown, group chief executive of GTR’s parent company, Go-Ahead, said he wanted to “thank Charles for his hard work with Govia for the past 15 years...under often challenging conditions”.

He added: “He has built a team to deliver the largest railway change programme for decades, on a franchise that is not only the UK’s biggest, but which has also has seen the highest passenger growth.

“We are committed to working with the Department for Transport and Network Rail to address recent problems and to deliver a reliable, punctual service for passengers.”