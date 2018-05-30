One Million People Forced To Change Their GP: What To Do If You're One Of Them

More than one million people have been forced to change GP because of surgery closures or mergers over the past five years, a new report suggests. Data obtained by GP magazine Pulse found 445 GP practices shut due to closures or mergers between 2013 and 2017, resulting in a rising number of patients being displaced. So what should you do if you’re one of those affected?

FatCamera via Getty Images

First of all you need to find out if your doctor’s surgery is closing outright or merging with another one. Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Royal College of GPs, told HuffPost UK: “Sometimes, a ‘closure’ is actually due to a practice merging, or becoming part of a federation with other practices nearby, so that it can pool resources in the best interests of patient care.” If the surgery is merging, patients won’t be removed from the practice list, so the process should be “seamless” and won’t require them to do much. “But sometimes, a practice is forced to close because the practice team simply can’t cope with the resource and workforce pressures they are facing, and this can have serious ramifications for patients, neighbouring surgeries, and the health and wellbeing of the GPs involved,” Stokes-Lampard added. If your practice is closing then you will need to re-register with another practice. Stokes-Lampard said it’s crucial that patients understand the process of re-registering to ensure “as smooth a transition as possible and minimal disruption to their care”. “The local Clinical Commissioning Group should write to patients a few months in advance of the closure to notify them of the options and what to do,” she said. She added that all UK residents have a legal right to choose a surgery if they are within its boundary area, subject to that practice having capacity to take more patients on. This radius is unique to each area, in a similar way to how school catchment areas work. Speak to the specific GP practice about this if you want to know more.