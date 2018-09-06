The stars were out in force on Wednesday night for the annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards, the guestlist of which was typically A-list.
Inarguably the most A-list guest in attendance was Prince Charles, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, later posing on the red carpet with GQ editor Dylan Jones.
And while the rest of the guestlist was less, y’know, royal, there were a number of greats from the world of music, film, TV and sport.
Among the other winners in attendance were ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, who turned heads in an unusual double-breasted suit, and trailblazer Rose McGowan, who was pictured in a long silver coat.
Chadwick was awarded International Man during the ceremony, while Rose was there to collect the Inspiration prize for her work in the Me Too movement, for which she made the cover of Time magazine towards the end of last year.
There were also a number of famous couples on the red carpet, from Jeff Goldblum and his wife, dancer Emilie Livingston, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Minogue, who made her first public appearance with new boyfriend Paul Solomons (who just happens to be the creative director at GQ).
And if that wasn’t enough, singer Dua Lipa, ‘Love Island’ presenter Caroline Flack, Bafta-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya and ‘Bodyguard’ star Richard Madden all put in an appearance on the night too.
