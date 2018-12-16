Grace Millane: Backpacker's Death 'Should Not Deter Others From Following Their Dreams', Family Says

The death of British backpacker Grace Millane “should not deter any man or woman from following their dreams”, her family has said.

Her two brothers and mother paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter and sister” who had a “passion to see the world”, following an emotional statement delivered by her father earlier this week.

Millane went missing in Auckland on December 1, the day before her 22nd birthday.

Last Sunday, New Zealand police said they discovered her body in the Waitakere Ranges on the outskirts of the city, after father David and one of her uncles flew out to assist in the search.

Her body was returned to the UK over the weekend.

Brother Michael, 29, told the Sunday Times: “She had a passion to see the world before she settled into a job. Her mind was set that she wanted to do this thing.”

Her family added that the University of Lincoln graduate had plans to visit Asia and the Far East, after starting her trip in Peru. She was due to fly back to the UK from Sydney in June next year.

Michael, along with 26-year-old brother Declan and mother Gillian, 57, told the paper that one of her last acts before she left for her travels was to cut off her long hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity uses the donations to make wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Millane’s death led New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to publicly apologise to her family.

She said last week: “There is an overwhelming sense of hurt and shame that this has happened in our country.

“Your daughter should have been safe here.”

A 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.