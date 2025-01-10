Graham Norton Lines Up This Epic Replacement To Fill In For Him On His Talk Show Next Month

Graham Norton has revealed he’s leaving his talk show in safe hands when he takes a brief break next month.
During Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, the Irish presenter is joined by Marvel performer Tom Hiddleston, Oscar winner Brie Larson, West End star Billy Porter and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.
Towards the end of the interview, Graham reveals that Claudia will be back in the studio in a few weeks’ time, albeit in a different seat.
Yes, on Friday 28 February, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter will be fronting The Graham Norton Show while its usual host is on tour in Australia.
“I apologise in advance,” she quips after Graham thanks her for standing in for him.
Graham has previously only handed the reins to another presenter once before in his show’s 18-year history, with comedian Jack Whitehall guest hosting an episode back in 2019.
At the time, Graham was unable to host because of Eurovision Song Contest commitments.
The celebrity guests that Claudia will be speaking to on the red sofa will be revealed in February, but the Bafta winner is no stranger to celebrity interviews.
While now best known for her work on shows like Strictly and The Traitors, Claudia started out her TV career interviewing stars on the likes of This Morning and Liquid News.
Before you see her in Graham’s hotseat, though, you can catch Claudia every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening on BBC One, presenting the latest gripping series of The Traitors.
Later this year, she’ll also be back to front the British reality show’s first ever celebrity iteration.
The Graham Norton Show continues on Friday 10 January at 10.40pm on BBC One.