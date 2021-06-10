Graham Norton Explains Why His Celebrity Putdowns Are Now A Thing Of The Past

Graham Norton has explained he’s stopped “roasting” celebrities because he doesn’t think viewers enjoy “that sort of comedy” anymore. The chat show host explained his decision to stop poking fun at people in the limelight on Radio 4′s Home Stretch. He said: “It is that thing where you can do jokes about anyone until you meet them and then, they are quite nice, fun, or a nice person. “And then you go back and the writers are going, ‘No, you met, now we cannot do jokes about them anymore’.”

PA Graham Norton is best known for hosting his BBC chat show

He continued: “And I think that sort of comedy at the moment is not popular. That idea of roast jokes. “It is not now. And I don’t think an audience has an appetite for those

jokes anymore.” Graham previously claimed that his own on-screen persona is a “turbo-charged” version of his real self, after taking some advice from Dolly Parton. He explained: “That’s an amped-up version of me, because I feel I ought to make an effort on telly. If I was like that all the time, it would be quite annoying. “It’s very hard to sustain if it’s nothing like you. Years ago I remember Dolly Parton telling me that. She said, ‘Pick a persona that’s pretty close to you, otherwise life becomes difficult’. So mine is basically me, but turbo-charged.”

Ian Gavan via Getty Images Graham Norton