It’s been a bumpy awards season this year to say the least, but it’s almost over for another year, and all that’s left to do now is crown the biggest names in music at the 2022 Grammys.

The question is, how can music fans in the UK follow along on the night? Well, we’ve got some good news and bad news for those hoping to watch live. Let’s start with the good, shall we?

As ever, E! will be bringing you all the latest from the red carpet

Emmy-winning star Laverne Cox will be on presenting duties this year, interviewing the A-listers as they make their way into the event. Unfortunately, for some reason, E! is not airing their red carpet coverage live in the UK as they usually do, but it will be available to watch on their YouTube channel from midnight on Sunday night (or Monday morning, if we’re being technical).

For those who don’t feel like staying up but still want to watch the red carpet, E! will also be repeating their “live” show at 9pm on Monday night here in the UK.

Alternatively, there’ll be another red carpet stream on People TV from 10.30pm.

And then what about the main ceremony?

Well, we’re sorry to report that for the second year running, the Grammys will not be available to watch in the UK, either live or the following day.

It used to be the case that 4Music would broadcast Sunday night’s show the Monday after at a more UK-friendly time for British audiences, but it’s noticeably absent from their schedule this year (we’ve contacted Channel 4 for comment, just in case that changes).

