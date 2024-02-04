Entertainmentukmusic awards seasonGrammys

Grammys 2024: These Are All The British Nominees To Look Out For During This Year's Ceremony

Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran are in the running for the night's top awards. But which other UK stars have been nominated?
Daniel Welsh
Mark Ronson is one of the top nominees at the upcoming Grammys
With Adele, Sam Smith and Ozzy Osbourne all picking up awards – plus double wins for Wet Leg and Album Of The Year recipient Harry Styles – last year’s Grammys ceremony was a big night for us Brits.

The question is – how do things stand for our favourite UK-based artists this time around?

Well, while American singer-songwriter SZA is leading the way when it comes to overall nominations, music producers Mark Ronson and Fred Again.. are the top-nominated Brits, with four each.

Mark’s nominations are all down to his work on the Barbie soundtrack, while Fred Again.. is up for the coveted Best New Artist title.

Of the night’s main categories, Dua Lipa is in the running for Song Of The Year for her own contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, Dance The Night, and she’s also the sole Brit on the list of performers who’ve been confirmed so far.

Labrinth is in contention for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his Billie Eilish collaboration Never Felt So Alone, and Ed Sheeran has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for the first of two albums he released in 2023, Minus.

Ed has some stiff competition in the category from Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, but it’s worth noting that he’s done it once before (and that time was against four female artists, too).

While 2024 might not be as big for British talent as last year’s ceremony, there’s quite a strong showing for our homegrown talent in more genre-specific categories.

James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Fred Again.. have all been recognised in the Best Electronic/Dance Album category, with Disclosure, Aphex Twin and Romy also receiving nods for Best Electronic/Dance Recording.

Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie and Ellie Goulding are all up for Best Pop Dance Recording, while Arctic Monkeys have an impressive three nominations, all in the Rock, Metal & Alternative field, where Gorillaz and PJ Harvey have also been recognised.

Finally, Lewis Capaldi’s How I’m Feeling Now and the late David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream have been nominated for Best Music Film.

The 2024 Grammys are due to take place on Sunday 4 February.

