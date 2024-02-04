Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish at the 2024 Grammys Neilson Barnard/CBS Photo Archive/Getty/David Fisher/Shutterstock

If there’s one place you’re guaranteed to see some unmissable red carpet moments, it’s at the Grammys.

Every year, the awards show gathers the biggest names in the music industry under one roof, and as well as the inevitable killer performances and headline-grabbing moments, there’s also plenty to take it when it comes to fashion, too.

Advertisement

And – as past guests like Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga have proved – the red carpet can be a great place to make a big statement in ways besides fashion, too.

This year’s ceremony, held on Sunday night, featured nominees including past winners like SZA (the top contender of the night, with nine nods in total), Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Kylie Minogue and Jon Batiste.

There could also be first-time wins for other A-list nominees like Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus and Arctic Monkeys, while hitmakers Ice Spice, Victoria Monét and Noah Kahan are all in the running for the coveted Best New Artist title.

Meanwhile, true legends like Annie Lennox, Joni Mitchell and Billy Joel are joining contemporary stars like Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo and Burna Boy on the list of performers, and this year’s presenters include Meryl Streep, Christina Aguilera and, of course, the night’s host Trevor Noah.

Advertisement

Take a look at all the red carpet photos from the 2024 Grammys you need to see in the gallery below, and make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening, as we’ll be updating with even more pictures as they are released…