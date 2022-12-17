Grant Shapps Has Made Another Cringey Video And The Reaction Is What You'd Expect

Grant Shapps in the video Twitter

Grant Shapps has made another cringey video, this time passing on money-saving tips on how to keep energy bills down this winter.

And just like last time - when he was filmed railing against annoying announcements on train journeys - the Twitter reaction has not been kind.

Advertisement

The video is part of a new government campaign, called It All Adds Up, encouraging people to take simple steps to cope with the soaring cost of energy.

In it, Shapps goes to war with an Elf on the Shelf doll which is scuppering his attempts to make his home more energy-efficient.

I’m doing my best to lower my energy bills while still keeping warm.



Unfortunately, my Elf on the Shelf has other ideas...#ElfontheShelf #ItAllAddsUp pic.twitter.com/DwfYU3dQDE — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 17, 2022

The 65-second clip starts with the energy secretary walking into his kitchen and noticing that the lights are on.

Advertisement

“I definitely turned that off,” the minister says, before noticing that his microwave is also switched on at the mains.

He then spots an Elf on the Shelf doll, which can be heard giggling, in one of his cupboards.

In the next scene, Shapps is on the phone explaining what people can do to make keep down the cost of running their boilers.

He says: “Turn the boiler flow temperature down to 60 degrees. Doesn’t affect the temperature of your house. I did it the other day.”

But as he inspects his boiler, Shapps notices that the temperature has been turned up again. He then spots the giggling elf doll sitting on top of the boiler.

Shapps tries to adjust his boiler. Twitter

Advertisement

The minister is then seen tripping over a draught excluder in his hallway.

Laying it down at his front door, Shapps says: “I put you there to keep out the draught.”

The minister’s patience then snaps when spots the elf, this time on the stairs.

“You again? Enough of this,” he says, before grabbing the doll and throwing it out the door and closing it behind him.

The elf is thrown into the snow. Twitter

Turning to the camera, Shapps says: “This winter, there are a number of different things we can do to lower our bills and keep our homes warmer, like switching off appliances at the wall, reducing the boiler flow temperature and using low cost draught protection.

″It really does all add up.”

Unfortunately for the minister, his latest acting efforts have been given a comprehensive thumbs-down by the Twitter jury.

This is grade A (pls excuse the pun) gaslighting. Our energy bills are cripplingly high because your government has failed to make meaningful progress in sustainable energy, allowed energy companies to keep profits during this crisis, and fundamentally mismanaged the economy. https://t.co/5gPWLGc4Lh — Jen Offord (@inspireajen) December 17, 2022

Advertisement

1970s America got Jimmy Carter in a cardigan.



2020s Britain gets Grant Shapps with a Shaun the Sheep draught excluder. https://t.co/wlJ4L7m06f — Jack Farchy (@jfarchy) December 17, 2022

What, and I don't say this lightly, the actual fuck is this https://t.co/SjHQPdYa6G — Ben Winkley 🛢️ (@Ben_Winkley) December 17, 2022

Your Elf on the Shelf would be a far more effective politician than you in solving political problems. Since he doesn't cause them, unlike you. — derek thrower (@dthroat) December 17, 2022