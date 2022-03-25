Grants Shapps Says 'Brazen' P&O Boss Should Be Sacked After Admitting He Broke The Law

A demonstration against the dismissal of P&O workers organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the P&O ferry terminal in Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway. Andrew Milligan via PA Wire/PA Images

Grant Shapps has called for the boss of P&O Ferries to be sacked after he admitted breaking the law by sacking 800 workers.

The transport secretary said Peter Hebblethwaite’s behaviour in front of a committee of MPs was “brazen and breathtaking” and the government would act to force the company to U-turn on their decision.

Giving evidence to the Commons business committee yesterday, Hebblethwaite admitted he had broken the law by failing to consult with trade unions about their plans to lay off hundreds of staff on the spot and replace them with workers earning less than the minimum wage.

The chief executive went on to admit that he would do the same thing again if he had to.

Committee chairman Darren Jones accused the company of “behaving like gangsters”.

Appearing on Sky News, Grant Shapps said Hebblethwaite should be out of a job.

He said: “I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen, breathtaking, showed incredible arrogance and I cannot believe that he can stay in that role.

″[He] admitted to deliberately go out and use a loophole, well, break the law.

“What they did was they flagged their ships through Cyprus, avoided having to tell anybody about this - or they felt they did - and even though they know they’ve broken the law, what they’ve done is to pay people off in such a way to try and buy their silence.

“It’s unacceptable. So what I’m going to do about it is come to parliament this coming week with a package of measures which will both close every possible loophole that exists and force them to U-turn on this.

“We are not having people working from British ports on regular routes between here and France or here and Holland or wherever else and failing to pay the minimum wage. It’s simply unacceptable and we will force that to change.”