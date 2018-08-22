Every year, we fall in love with the ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestants, as they capture our hearts over choux buns and cream horns.

We’re still a few days off from the new series, but a number of the latest batch of bakers have already caught our eye.

We were lucky enough to watch the first episode early, and while we don’t really want to see any of them leave the tent, we’ve picked out our early favourites who we think will be ones to watch...

1. Karen

The grandmother from Yorkshire, who describes herself as a cross between Su Pollard and Dame Edna (camp), is an absolute delight.

During the first episode, she made everyone watching at the press launch chuckle as she pulled out a packed lunch at the end of the first challenge, while all the other contestants were in a mad dash to finish.

A product promoter at her local supermarket in Wakefield, she went for a risky Rosewater and Cardamon flavour combo when constructing a boozy biscuit of herself sunbathing on the beach in France. Saucy.