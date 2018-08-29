Warning! Contains mild ‘Bake Off’ spoilers ‘The Great British Bake Off’ returned to Channel 4 with the usual mix of charm, innuendo and showstopping bakes on Tuesday, but there was a somewhat unwelcome addition to the launch show. Prue Leith appeared to have a new catchphrase she’s intent on using this year, but it is really not catching on with fans.

Channel 4 Calorie counter Prue Leith

The judge kept remarking to this year’s crop of bakers that their offerings were “worth the calories” as she offered up her critiques during the opening episode. And for those watching at home - many of who were chowing down on delicious treats - constant chat about calories was not sitting well with them.

Seriously prue stop mentioning calories, I’m watching a show about baking in my pjs while eating a cake I don’t need that guilt in my life. #GBBO2018 #GreatBritishBakeOff — Paul Anthony Bailey (@hailingtheale) August 29, 2018

I fecking swear to god if Prue says "It's worth the calories" every episode this year I'll quit watching the show. I said it last year & I'm saying it again - We 👏 Don't 👏 Want 👏To 👏 Hear 👏 About 👏 CALORIES 👏 On. A. BAKING SHOW👏#GBBO — Gemma Clark (@gemc200) August 28, 2018

Prue really needs to stop trying to make ‘it is worth the calories’ happen. It is not going to happen. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/si0wl0nscS — Jessica (@JessicaMalBlog) August 28, 2018

Petition for Prue to stop saying whether things are 'worth the calories', please? #GBBO — Naomi Barrow (@Naomi_Barrow) August 28, 2018

While the opening episode, on the whole, went down well with viewers, they did manage to find something else to complain about. Bosses decided to break from tradition by kicking off the new series with Biscuit Week. Ever since the show started back in 2010, the first week of the series has always been focussed on cake, and proving that people really will moan about anything, there were some lamenting the lack of sponge on their screens.

Whoa whoa whoa, we're not starting with cake week? What kind of Brexit nonsense is this? #AWomanSconed #GBBO #BakeOff — Fiona Longmuir 🍂 (@EscapologistFi) August 28, 2018

The first week is always cake week, everyone knows that. Channel 4 what are you doing to us? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Ued37cAFwF — Lucy (@lucyaustreng) August 28, 2018

Biscuit Week proved to be highly entertaining, however - although most of the hilarity came from this bake produced by Dan Beasley-Harling.

For the record, his ‘Selfie Biscuit’ showstopper was meant to be of him holding a baby wrapped up in a blanket, but the result ended up looking like something rather different entirely, prompting much tittering on Twitter.

Dan’s baby giving off last series’ snail vibes #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Athvs0IzRR — Katie B Ⓥ (@Katerbackwriter) August 28, 2018

We know what kind of selfies Dan sends #GBBO⁠ pic.twitter.com/TEpnjPt4JS — Carl Denham (@LLCoolMage) August 28, 2018

Kim-Joy thinking that Dan’s baby was his penis is the highlight of this episode. #GBBO — Brown Eyed Girl. (@0ursIsTh3FurY) August 28, 2018

