Channel 4 has insisted the judges and hosts of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ gave “significant” donations to Stand Up To Cancer, after it was claimed they were paid to film the recent charity specials.

The Sun claimed Paul Hollywood received as much as £117,500 to judge the five episodes, which featured celebrities showing off their baking skills to raise money for the charity.

However, bosses have spoken out to clarify the report, insisting all money raised from the show went directly to Stand Up To Cancer.