Great Ormond Street Hospital To Keep Money Donated From Scandal-Hit Presidents Club

Great Ormond Street Hospital has U-turned on its decision to return hundreds of thousands of pounds to a disgraced charitable trust following a scandal-hit fundraising event.

In January, the children’s hospital said it would be returning donations from the Presidents Club Charitable Trust after an undercover investigation exposed alleged sexual harassment at a men-only charity gala.

The Presidents Club had donated £530,000 to the charity via three gifts between 2009 and 2016.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) said on Tuesday that the trustees have decided to keep the funds donated by the Presidents Club .

A spokesperson for GOSH said in a statement: “Our thinking is always guided by our aim to maximise the support we give to the hospital and the families it cares for.

“Following feedback from our supporters, guidance from the Charity Commission and taking into account the impending closure of the Presidents Club Charitable Trust, the trustees have decided to retain the funds donated by the trust.

“We would like to thank all of our donors for their support, it is only through their generosity that we can make a difference for seriously ill children cared for at the hospital.”

Two undercover FT reporters posing as hostesses spent six hours at the “most un-PC event of the year” at the Dorchester Hotel earlier this year.

Female staff were instructed to wear skimpy black outfits and matching underwear, the paper reports.

The FT reported that at an after-party many of the female workers - some of them students - were “groped, sexually harassed and propositioned”.

Among the prizes up for grabs at the evening’s fundraising auction were an evening at a Soho strip club and a course of plastic surgery to “add spice to your wife” for the lucky winner.

Staff were reportedly obliged to sign non-disclosure agreements on the night.