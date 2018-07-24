A wildfire that swept through a small resort town near Athens, in eastern Greece has claimed 49 lives, fire department officials confirmed.

The number of casualties is likely to rise further as more gutted homes and cars were checked.

Early on Tuesday morning the Red Cross said that 26 bodies had been found outside a villa in Mati. The official death toll before the morning discovery was 24.

“Unfortunately we found 26 charred bodies, between two homes,” Nikos Economopoulos, president of the Greek Red Cross, told Greek state tv.

Earlier a witness said he had seen bodies in the area, and had heard reports of several more casualties - meters away from a beach where hundreds had fled to save themselves.

Ambulance Service deputy director Miltiadis Mylonas said the death toll is likely to rise.

“It took people by surprise and the events happened very fast,” he said.

The fire in the seaside village Mati, some 29 km (18 miles) east of Athens, was by far the country’s worst since flames devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens.

Monday’s late afternoon fire was one of several that broke out in the country amid a sweltering heat wave.