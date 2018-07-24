A wildfire that swept through a small resort town near Athens, in eastern Greece has claimed 49 lives, fire department officials confirmed.
The number of casualties is likely to rise further as more gutted homes and cars were checked.
Early on Tuesday morning the Red Cross said that 26 bodies had been found outside a villa in Mati. The official death toll before the morning discovery was 24.
“Unfortunately we found 26 charred bodies, between two homes,” Nikos Economopoulos, president of the Greek Red Cross, told Greek state tv.
Earlier a witness said he had seen bodies in the area, and had heard reports of several more casualties - meters away from a beach where hundreds had fled to save themselves.
Ambulance Service deputy director Miltiadis Mylonas said the death toll is likely to rise.
“It took people by surprise and the events happened very fast,” he said.
The fire in the seaside village Mati, some 29 km (18 miles) east of Athens, was by far the country’s worst since flames devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens.
Monday’s late afternoon fire was one of several that broke out in the country amid a sweltering heat wave.
“Mati doesn’t even exist as a settlement anymore,” one woman told Greece’s Skai TV. “I saw corpses, burned-out cars. I feel lucky to be alive.”
Mati is in the Rafina region which is a popular retreat with local tourists, particularly pensioners and children at holiday camps.
Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said in a televised statement early on Tuesday that the death toll exceeded 20 while more than 88 adults and 16 children were injured.
The coastguard later said the bodies of four more people were retrieved from the sea.
One of the youngest victims was thought to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation.
A witness told Reuters they had seen at least four dead on a narrow road clogged with cars heading to the safe haven of a nearby beach.
Hundreds of people had scrambled to the sea as the blaze closed in close to the shore. They were picked up by passing boats.
Some parts of Mati were still smouldering white smoke early on Tuesday. Burned-out cars were scattered outside gated compounds where three- and four-storey buildings bore signs of fire damage.
“We are dealing with something completely asymmetric,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, looking pale, said after cutting short a visit to Bosnia.
Greece issued an urgent appeal for help to tackle fires that raged out of control in several places across the country, destroying homes and disrupting major transport links.
Cyprus and Spain offered assistance after Greece said it needed air and land assets from European Union partners.