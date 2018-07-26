Greek Wildfires Death Toll Grows As Survivors Desperately Hunt For Missing Loved Ones

Rescue crews and volunteers are continuing to search on land and at sea for further victims of Greece’s deadliest forest fires for decades.

Frantic relatives looking for missing loved ones have been heading to the morgue in Athens, where they are being advised of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

A fire broke out north east of the capital in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists.

The blaze quickly swept through the area, fanned by gale-force winds.