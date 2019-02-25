Spike Lee is one of the many people who has been left dismayed by Green Book’s Best Film win at the 2019 Oscars. The race for the evening’s biggest award was the most open its been in years with Spike’s film BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Roma and Black Panther also among nominees.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The Green Book crew and cast

However, on the night, they were all pipped to the post – a move Spike described as “bad call” from the Academy. When Green Book’s win was announced, the director could be seen leaving his seat in what many interpreted as his way of showing his disapproval with the decision.

spike lee leaving the place when they announced green book as the winner of best picture is what i need to keep living pic.twitter.com/ylR3xm2KfV — 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎 🕊 (@clubedaIuta) February 25, 2019

When asked about it backstage, Lee, drinking from a champagne flute, said he thought he was court side at Madison Square Garden and “the ref made a bad call”. He had initially shouted “next question” when asked about his reaction. Green Book tells the story of celebrated jazz pianist Don Shirley, who toured through the Deep South of the US in the 1960s, a time when racial segregation and hatred made doing so especially dangerous. But despite being initially well-received by critics, Green Book has been heavily-criticised with some arguing its a “white saviour” movie. The Shirley family have also shared their disappointment in the film and the fact they were not consulted before its release. As Spike walked out, many film fans watching at home were equally unimpressed with the Best Film winner:

hearing julia roberts saying the words green book was honesty so insulting — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 25, 2019

thing about Green Book is people on here universally hate it but truth is it’s actually worse than you imagine — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) February 25, 2019

The Academy thinks Green Book—now the Best Picture winner—is better than:



• Roma (it got best foreign film tho)

• The Favourite

• Black Panther

• BlacKkKlansman

• A Star Is Born

• Vice

• Bohemian Rhapsody pic.twitter.com/DWwqspopYr — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) February 25, 2019

True Detective 4 will be about figuring out why Green Book won Best Picture. — Young Neil (@cinquantecent) February 25, 2019

The tragedy about all of this is we’ll still be talking about Roma, Black Panther, & Black KKKlansman decades from now. Damn near no one is going to remember Green Book by next year because it didn’t give a damn about the community it was suppose to be made for. #Oscars — X (@XLNB) February 25, 2019

I've woke up very early to discover, oh, look, the Oscars got it as spectacularly wrong as I predicted they would. I actually screamed and laughed "OH NO!" when I found out.



Yep, Green Book is going down as 2019's Driving Miss Daisy. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) February 25, 2019

was going to rant more about Green Book some more but instead I'll say that Olivia Colman's speech, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee hugging, Keegan-Michael Key descending from the sky and Spider-Verse rightfully beating Disney made up for it. Better than other #Oscars nights tbh pic.twitter.com/EHlI4txUk3 — RGS (@okitsRGS) February 25, 2019