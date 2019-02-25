Spike Lee is one of the many people who has been left dismayed by Green Book’s Best Film win at the 2019 Oscars.
The race for the evening’s biggest award was the most open its been in years with Spike’s film BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Roma and Black Panther also among nominees.
However, on the night, they were all pipped to the post – a move Spike described as “bad call” from the Academy.
When Green Book’s win was announced, the director could be seen leaving his seat in what many interpreted as his way of showing his disapproval with the decision.
When asked about it backstage, Lee, drinking from a champagne flute, said he thought he was court side at Madison Square Garden and “the ref made a bad call”.
He had initially shouted “next question” when asked about his reaction.
Green Book tells the story of celebrated jazz pianist Don Shirley, who toured through the Deep South of the US in the 1960s, a time when racial segregation and hatred made doing so especially dangerous.
But despite being initially well-received by critics, Green Book has been heavily-criticised with some arguing its a “white saviour” movie.
The Shirley family have also shared their disappointment in the film and the fact they were not consulted before its release.
As Spike walked out, many film fans watching at home were equally unimpressed with the Best Film winner:
Green Book won a total of three Oscars, taking home Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, for Mahershala Ali’s star turn as musician Don.
Bohemian Rhapsody – which has also proven divisive – was the biggest winner on the night, taking home four accolades.