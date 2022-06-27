Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told London concertgoers Friday that he was renouncing his U.S. citizenship due to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Fuck America, I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here,” he said during his performance at London Stadium on the band’s Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

“There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country,” he added. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The American Idiot singer’s comments came on the night of the court’s decision to overturn the landmark decision that has given women in the U.S. rights to access abortions for nearly 50 years. It will lead to heavy restrictions or complete bans on abortion in about half of the U.S.’s 50 states under a patchwork of varying state laws.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Green Day has been politically outspoken in the past in its music and elsewhere. Just recently, following the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting, the band displayed a graphic reading “Fuck Ted Cruz” at a concert in Berlin, ostensibly attacking the GOP senator for his refusal to budge on gun control despite the massacre in his state.

Other artists also used performances in the U.K. over the weekend to put the Supreme Court on blast. Singer Olivia Rodrigo dedicated a duet of Lily Allen’s 2009 hit Fuck You to the justices responsible for the repeal during a performance at Glastonbury.

“I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo told the crowd.