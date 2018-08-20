Greg James got a firm thumbs up from listeners as he hosted his first Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

The presenter took the helm of the flagship show from previous host Nick Grimshaw on Monday morning, and was met with a warm reception from fans.

He opened the show with the words, “Oh, hi!” before adding: “Well, this is unbelievably exciting.

“This is the most famous radio show in the world and it is a privilege to share it with you.”