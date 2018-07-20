Greg James Posts Emotional Message As He Hosts Final Radio 1 Afternoon Show

Ahead of his last show on Thursday, Greg uploaded a photo of himself and his producers on Instagram, along with a lengthy post reflecting over the last six years and thanking those who’ve been involved in his show.

After six years, Greg has hosted his last ever drive-time show on Radio 1, and is now gearing up to take over on the breakfast show, switching places with its current host, Nick Grimshaw .

He wrote: “If you listen to my show regularly, this is for you. I don’t want to get too sappy over this because I’m about to take on the most exciting job in the world but… a lot of life happens in six years and through all the shit it throws at you, good and bad, I’ve relied on you to provide brilliant bits for the show and if you’ve relied on me to bring some stupidity to your day, that makes me incredibly happy.

“Radio is fucking great. It’s why all of us at R1 love working here. Thank you to all of you for being so into the stuff we do and letting us be part of your day.”

Giving a special shout-out to co-host Chris Smith, he noted: “He is the smartest man I know. Also one of the funniest.

“I’m sad we won’t be working together on the new show but I have loved every second with him on air. And have got a best mate out of it. There’s no one that gets my brain quite like him and it’s been a total pleasure to come up with stupid ideas with him.”