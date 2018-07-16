With his time as the host of Radio 1’s breakfast show coming to end, Nick Grimshaw has begun to dish the dirt on his many guests. The DJ will step down from the programme in September, making way for Greg James, and chatting to the Sunday Times Magazine, he reflected on six years in the hot seat and named Will Smith as one of the famous faces who left him unimpressed.

Describing Will as “fake nice”, Nick explained: “He was high-fiving the receptionist and saying, ‘You’re the best receptionist ever’. High-fiving the phone person and saying, ‘You’d better answer those phones!’ which I thought was a tad patronising. “Coming into an office and saying, ‘Wow, you answer phones!’... It seemed a bit self-aware, like, ‘I’m really famous and you’re really excited that I’ve acknowledged you’.” Will appeared on Nick’s show back in 2013, popping by for an interview with his son, Jaden.

Revealing who has impressed him, Nick named Kim Kardashian as one of his most pleasant guests, adding: “She wasn’t trying to be nice, she was just a sweet, pretty girl; a bit airheady and taking pictures of herself, which is what she is selling. It isn’t an act.” Nick’s breakfast show exit was announced back in May. In an official statement, he said: “It was always my dream to do the breakfast show and I’m very grateful that I got to live my dream every day for what will be nearly six years. “But six years is a long time and this isn’t a forever job. I had the time of my life. I’ve decided it’s time for a change and a new show. “I love Radio 1 and can’t wait to get on with the new time slot and the removal of all alarms from my house.” Greg added: “I am completely beside myself that I’ve been given the chance to present the most famous radio show in the world. “It really doesn’t get any bigger than this and I really want to build on the great work Grimmy has done. The listeners have become like mates during the 10 years I’ve been on air, so to be there when they wake up is a real honour. “They’re always front and centre and this will of course be the case on the new breakfast show. It’s going to be the most enjoyable challenge I’ve ever undertaken and I can’t wait to get started.”