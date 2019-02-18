Greg James Has Started His Week By Being Locked In A Radio 1 Escape Room Live On Air

Greg James’ week has started in a rather interesting way, as the DJ is currently locked in an escape room (which is just what you need on a Monday morning, eh?). Over the weekend, Radio 1 teased that the Breakfast Show host would be taking part in a top secret stunt, with the details kept under such strict watch that Greg himself didn’t actually know what was happening.

He was then joined on his Monday morning show by Scott Mills, who watched on as Greg was blindfolded and driven away from Radio 1 HQ. The next time listeners heard from him, Greg had been placed in Radio 1’s specially-made escape room and told he’d need to crack a 6-digit code to get out.

So @gregjames is locked in Radio 1’s Escape Room. The door unlocks with a six digit code. There are a million potential combinations.



Use the clues in the room and listen to work out the code. Until then, he’s trapped.



LISTEN & WATCH 👉 https://t.co/48RuyzVNDg #R1EscapeRoom pic.twitter.com/ZU36JbRZV7 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 18, 2019

Given that there are a million potential combinations for the code, this could go on for quite some time. They’ve also put a bed in the room, which feels ominous, and the toilet situation is unclear, so we’re going to just assume that’s been taken care of. Thankfully, Greg has been given a few hints at how to work out the winning numbers, and they haven’t robbed him of his phone either:

A puzzle. A lovely puzzle. Is there a picture to go off? Is there balls#r1escaperoom pic.twitter.com/lNbOVrU0kr — Greg James (@gregjames) February 18, 2019