Gregg Wallace Fronted A Mockumentary About Eating Human Meat, And It Was Almost Too Convincing

Gregg Wallace on The British Miracle Meat Channel 4

Gregg Wallace caused a stir with his latest show on Monday night – a documentary about a factory that harvests meat from slices of human flesh.

The British Miracle Meat saw the Masterchef judge tour the Good Harvest Procession Plant, meeting technicians who grow 50,000 steaks a day from strips of human tissue donated in exchange for cash.

There was one catch though – the plant and the entire documentary were fake.

Unfortunately, Channel 4 did such a good job that many, many viewers thought it was real…

I think I've jus vomited but that #greggwallace program needed to be shown. I did wonder if this was going on. #humanharvest #sick. If human steaks is now? It only proves possibility

of HEK existence in 💉s🤢🤮😔 pic.twitter.com/57giAb3kPB — Rosie Pook (@rep_29) July 24, 2023

So… did anybody watch Gregg Wallace on c4 The British Miracle Meat?! Good Harvest are making meat products from human donors, incl a premium range from milk fed children under 6/7 years old, because it’s really creamy!!!! 😱🤬 what the f is the World coming to?! 🤬 — JQ (@WhatIfThisIsIt) July 24, 2023

One little boy was scared and was cajoled by being reminded about inflation & how he’s doing his bit for people like him to live better, & it’ll make his grandmother proud! She was there too having her flesh “harvested” & was in agony!!! Words evade me! Well ones that I can print — JQ (@WhatIfThisIsIt) July 24, 2023

So now we are out of the EU, the UK can now sell meat that has been lab grown from HUMAN CELLS!!!!. Its on channel 4 if you want to see this madness. Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat — Ldot (@MrLdot) July 24, 2023

Now on @Channel4 Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat 🤮



Lab grown Engineered Human Meat.



Flogging it as helping us with the Cost of Living crisis.

These psychopaths will stop at nothing.



🤢🤢🤢 — Clair 🌸🌸🌸 (@ClairSaysThis) July 24, 2023

At one point, Gregg was joined by renowned chef Michael Roux Jr to tuck into the steaks which sparked further outrage:

This #GregWallace #MiracleMeat programme that grows Human tissue for consumption is seriously knocking me sick! Donors of humans to make human meat is surely cannibalism?!? Tissue grown into steaks. It’s knocking me sick! I’m going vegan!! Greg & Michael Roux are eating this 🤮🤢 — Jane 🌺2023🌺 love laugh be happy (@janekleimunt) July 24, 2023

There's something very unpalatable about the Greg Wallace programme on channel 4 where theyre eating meat that's been cultivated from human cells. — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) July 24, 2023

The penny did eventually start to drop for viewers but some were still unimpressed:

Fell asleep in front of C4 news and woke up in the middle of the #greggwallace #miraclemeat programme - watching for 5 minutes in that slightly bleary, just woken up state wondering “what on earth am I watching” made me almost the perfect victim of this brilliant satire. LOVED IT — Dominic Jones (@oddjones) July 24, 2023

This must be a stitch up but I’ve got no idea why they’re doing it? — (NOT) Greg Coin (@gregoriouscoin) July 24, 2023

Gregg Wallace you are a menace, got @chrisasstrophe’s mum thinking your miracle meat was real pic.twitter.com/ksARxvgrWn — dr jess asstrophe (@jessasstrophe) July 24, 2023

"Gregg Wallace pretends to walk around a human flesh factory to comment on the cost of living crisis" was not something I ever expected to happen but I guess reality is melting so fair enough. https://t.co/zc5R8xT06w — ⛰️🦈 (@LordLandshark) July 25, 2023

Not everyone hated it, though.

Gregg – who is best-known for Masterchef but also previously hosted the (real) BBC programme Inside The Factory – will probably be delighted by tweets comparing him to legendary satirists Chris Morris, Armando Ianucci and Charlie Brooker:

That Gregg Wallace show was better than the latest series of Black Mirror — D (@TheElusiveD) July 25, 2023

Gregg Wallace > Chris Morris & Armando Iannucci — Ben (@Naylorben) July 25, 2023

I haven't watched it yet but I am obsessed with the idea of Gregg Wallace being the new Jonathan Swift. — Anastasia Gammon (@StasiaWrites) July 25, 2023

The Masterchef star responded to the furore on Instagram, where he thanked Channel 4 for his first ever acting job.

The ‘documentary’ had been advertised by Channel 4 as a show which would explore options for food production amid price rises in the UK.

The description read: “With food prices soaring, Gregg Wallace investigates a controversial new lab-grown meat product that its makers claim could provide a solution to the cost-of-living crisis.”