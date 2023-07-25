Gregg Wallace Fronted A Mockumentary About Eating Human Meat, And It Was Almost Too Convincing

Gregg Wallace caused a stir with his latest show on Monday night – a documentary about a factory that harvests meat from slices of human flesh.
The British Miracle Meat saw the Masterchef judge tour the Good Harvest Procession Plant, meeting technicians who grow 50,000 steaks a day from strips of human tissue donated in exchange for cash.
There was one catch though – the plant and the entire documentary were fake.
Unfortunately, Channel 4 did such a good job that many, many viewers thought it was real…
At one point, Gregg was joined by renowned chef Michael Roux Jr to tuck into the steaks which sparked further outrage:
The penny did eventually start to drop for viewers but some were still unimpressed:
Not everyone hated it, though.
Gregg – who is best-known for Masterchef but also previously hosted the (real) BBC programme Inside The Factory – will probably be delighted by tweets comparing him to legendary satirists Chris Morris, Armando Ianucci and Charlie Brooker:
The Masterchef star responded to the furore on Instagram, where he thanked Channel 4 for his first ever acting job.
The ‘documentary’ had been advertised by Channel 4 as a show which would explore options for food production amid price rises in the UK.
The description read: “With food prices soaring, Gregg Wallace investigates a controversial new lab-grown meat product that its makers claim could provide a solution to the cost-of-living crisis.”
Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat is available to watch on Channel 4 online.