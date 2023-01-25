Greggs' Famous Bakes Have Secret Markings And We're Losing Our Minds

If a pastry has a v-shape markings it’s cheese and onion and the sausage and baked bean melt has a series of straight, horizontal lines.

Staff are expected to learn the ‘pastry language’, with former store manager Jamie Dear telling the Mirror: “This is something I hadn’t noticed when I was a shopper at Greggs before I started working there.

“One of the first things you have to do is learn the markings.

“And it can only really be done in a textbook style with a list and picture of what it should look like. It’s like a new language.”

