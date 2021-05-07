The government has been condemned for its slow response to the cladding scandal after a fire at a London block covered in the same flammable material as Grenfell Tower left than 40 people in need of medical treatment. London Fire Brigade said two adults had gone to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and a further 38 adults and four children were treated at the scene after the fire ripped through the 19-storey New Providence Wharf development, near Canary Wharf, on Friday morning. Approximately 22% of the building’s facade features aluminium composite material polyethylene (ACM PE) cladding panels, which were found to be a key factor in the 2017 Grenfell fire. The latest official figures show that 111 residential buildings in England have yet to have ACM fully removed almost four years after the disaster, which killed 72 people. In the wake of the fire, the government vowed that dangerous cladding would be replaced on all high rise buildings by June 2020. By that time, 300 buildings were still vulnerable. Some 358 buildings no longer have ACM cladding systems after the government committed £5 billion to make buildings safe, but the scandal has since widened as a plethora of faults have been found in people’s homes and more types of cladding have been deemed unsuitable.

MHCLG There are 111 high-rise residential and publicly-owned buildings still with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet building regulations in England.

Labour’s shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire said: “The government must take full responsibility. Ministers promised this dangerous cladding would all be removed by June last year. They failed to keep this promise. “It is a disgrace that, four years on, this tower still had the same cladding as Grenfell – and four years on, we are yet again seeing the horrifying results of inaction.” Survivors and bereaved relatives from Grenfell have told the government “enough is enough”. Survivors’ and relatives’ group Grenfell United said in a statement: “We are horrified by the news of the fire at the New Providence Wharf today. When will the government take this scandal seriously? Enough is enough. “The government promised to remove dangerous cladding by June 2020 – it has completely failed its own target and every day that goes by lives are at risk. Today more people have lost their homes in another terrifying fire. “The government needs to treat this as an emergency and stop stonewalling residents who are raising concerns. No more games, no more excuses.”

Yui MokPA Damage to a 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf, east London.

The cladding crisis has deepened during a stand-off between developers, private freeholders, who own the buildings, and government over who is responsible for removing the flammable material. In the meantime, blameless freeholders who own the flats have been left with a financial and emotional burden, which gets worse each day. Aside from the fear of living in a building liable to catch fire, an increasing number of buildings have been forced to introduce expensive 24/7 fire patrols to stay safe. In February, HuffPost UK revealed 794 blocks of flats in England and Wales have so-called “waking watches” in place, which are costing some individuals as much as £1,500 a month – the same as a second mortgage payment. We reported last week how the government has failed to recover a penny of the £450m it is giving to landlords to fix unsafe cladding – despite promising to get tough with those responsible for installing the highly dangerous material. Last week, the government’s Fire Safety Bill, introduced in response to the deadly 2017 blaze, is set to leave hundreds of thousands of leaseholders paying to remove dangerous cladding from their buildings. Although the Government had insisted that leaseholders would not bear the cost of removing the flammable materials, critics say the Bill will leave people liable for costs of up to £50,000. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The spectre of the tragedy at Grenfell still hangs over our city. Today we have seen again why residents in buildings with flammable cladding are living in fear. “It is vital that government, developers, building owners and regional authorities work together to urgently remove the cladding from every affected building.” Work to replace the cladding was “under way” and the main contractor had been due to take possession of the site on Monday, according to building developer Ballymore. Pictures and videos on social media show part of the building engulfed in flames, with thick grey smoke pouring out of the block, several stories high. One resident posted on Instagram: “When your building has the same cladding as Grenfell Tower. Oh my god.” The fire comes just days after the introduction of the Government’s post-Grenfell fire safety regulations, which campaigners argue could leave leaseholders paying tens of thousands of pounds to remove cladding on their buildings.

Yui MokPA Firefighters at the scene in New Providence Wharf in London.