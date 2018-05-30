Pair plead guilty to Grenfell Tower fraud.

Two people have pleaded guilty to fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower disaster, after claiming tens of thousands of pounds in financial support.
Elaine Douglas, 51, and Tommy Brooks, 52, both of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of seeking leave to remain in UK via deception.
Following the fire on June 14, which led to the deaths of 72 people, Douglas and Brooks came forward and claimed they lived on the 19th floor of the 24-storey tower.
They told the authorities they were staying with friends on the night of the fire.
The pair were housed in hotel accommodation and received financial support. Douglas received £67,125.35 and Brooks £58, 396.89.
It was later discovered that their claims were false and they were arrested on Tuesday, May 1 on suspicion of fraud and were charged the following day.
Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner, the senior investigating officer for Operation Northleigh, said: “I have spent the last seven days at the commemoration hearings, listening to the sad, harrowing and often inspiring stories about the victims who died because of the fire at Grenfell Tower.
“I have previously described the actions of those who exploited the tragedy for their own personal gain as truly appalling. Not only have their actions exploited the aid and support intended for those most affected, but they also risk misrepresenting the Grenfell community as they continue to try and come to terms with their grief.
“My thoughts remain with the Grenfell community at this difficult time, the genuine victims who should continue to be at the heart and centre of all we do.”
The pair have been remanded in custody and will be sentence in court on Friday, July 13.
Today is the final day of the commemoration hearings at the Grenfell inquiry.
Bereaved relatives and friends of those who died in the disaster have been sharing pen portraits of their loved ones ahead of the start of the evidential hearings next week.