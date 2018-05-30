PA Wire/PA Images Pair plead guilty to Grenfell Tower fraud.

Two people have pleaded guilty to fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower disaster, after claiming tens of thousands of pounds in financial support. Elaine Douglas, 51, and Tommy Brooks, 52, both of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of seeking leave to remain in UK via deception. Following the fire on June 14, which led to the deaths of 72 people, Douglas and Brooks came forward and claimed they lived on the 19th floor of the 24-storey tower.

Met Police Elaine Douglas.

They told the authorities they were staying with friends on the night of the fire. The pair were housed in hotel accommodation and received financial support. Douglas received £67,125.35 and Brooks £58, 396.89. It was later discovered that their claims were false and they were arrested on Tuesday, May 1 on suspicion of fraud and were charged the following day.

Met Police Tommy Brooks.