Footage Played To Grenfell Inquiry Shows Firefighters Entering Flat Where Blaze Began

Footage of the moment firefighters entered the flat where the Grenfell Tower blaze began has been played to the public inquiry into the tragedy.

“Black smoke billowed out” when firefighters broke down the door to flat 16, where the blaze started on the fourth floor of the 24-storey tower on June 14..

Thermal imaging camera footage was played on Tuesday during a presentation by Niamh Nic Daeid, professor of forensic science at the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification at Dundee University.

One of several experts appointed by the inquiry, Professor Nic Daeid was explaining the origins of the fire and how it spread.

Four fire engines were initially deployed to Grenfell Tower after survivor Behailu Kebede, who lived in flat 16 and woke his neighbours to alert them to the danger, called 999 at 12.54am.

Kebede, who lived with two other people, was woken by the smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from his kitchen.