Grenfell Inquiry Fails To Consider 'Institutional Racism', Stephen Lawrence Lawyer Warns

PA Wire/PA Images Imran Khan, who represented Doreen Lawrence (pictured) during the Stephen Lawrence inquiry, said the scope of Grenfell Tower Inquiry fails to address 'institutional racism'.

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire fails to consider the “institutional racism” which could have played a role in the disaster, a lawyer who represented Stephen Lawrence’s family said on Tuesday. Imran Khan, who was a key legal aide to the parents of the murdered black teenager, addressed the second day of evidential hearings at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry today as one of the lawyers representing the bereaved and survivors. Khan urged inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick to consider whether Kensington and Chelsea council or the Tenant Management Organisation, which ran the 24-storey tower, were influenced at all by racial prejudice. He called for the inquiry to broaden its terms of reference, which set out the scope of the inquiry’s investigations, in order to include whether race, religion or social class played any part in the disaster. In his opening remarks to this afternoon, Khan said: “Does the colour of a person’s skin matter in this country? Does it affect your education? Does it affect whether you get stopped by the police? In short, does it affect your life chances? “For most people from black and minority ethnic communities, Britain is still either a land of denied opportunities or one in which opportunities are begrudgingly extended and extremely limited.”

PA Archive/PA Images Grenfell Tower.

Khan said: “There is grave foreboding among our clients that the race, religion or social class of residents may have determined their destiny.” “Our clients believe this is a proper issue to explore,” he said. “The evidence that we have seen this far is overwhelmingly in favour of its inclusion as a term of reference.” He read out a statement from one of his clients, who said: “Had this been in Westminster or Knightsbridge with white upper middle class people residing in the tower the fire and the measures taken beforehand would never have happened.”

