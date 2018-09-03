Less than five percent of key documents about the Grenfell Tower fire have been released to lawyers representing survivors and the bereaved.

During a procedural hearing at an inquiry into the tragedy on Monday, lawyers said it had taken months to persuade the investigation team to disclose even basic material and also asked why they were not able to question witnesses directly.

Pete Weatherby QC, who represents 73 survivors, families who lost loved ones and displaced residents, said the disclosure of key documents to lawyers representing those affected remained a “serious concern”.

He said: “We currently have received less than five percent of the documents the inquiry has had. In a number of areas disclosure remains a serious concern for us.

“We have taken many months to persuade the team to disclose basic material such as the CCTV footage.”

Leslie Thomas QC, who also represents some survivors and bereaved, emphasised the need for lawyers representing those affected by the tragedy to be able to question witnesses directly.

He asked: “Why must they be made to feel like bystanders at an investigation of their own tragedy?”

Thomas went on: “The system as it now stands is, I say respectfully, a little haphazard, with individual counsel passing notes to your counsel, sometimes interrupting his flow and thoughts when he is concentrating on a line of questioning.

“Although he has been very patient and accommodating, we can see how disruptive this has been for him and it makes us reluctant to want to interrupt him.”

Another lawyer, Michael Mansfield QC, said some of the 30 or so urgent recommendations he was proposing on behalf of affected families were “blindingly obvious”.

“They do not require any evidence from phase two or any more evidence from phase one. They do not require, and should not require, consultation.

“Because all of the 30 stretch from the rather banal but important fire extinguisher, high-rise pack type of accessory – which we say in this case, had there been a fire extinguisher available to the occupant of the flat in which it all started, we might not be sitting here.”

He called for a hearing on 14 September to see if a consensus on what recommendations should be made in addition to the “obvious” ones.